Employee And Her Fiancé Helped An Elderly Woman With Her Broken Vape Charger And Didn’t Ask For Any Payment, So She Surprised Them With A Letter

Small acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact.

If you were able to help a stranger with something, would you do it for free, or would you charge them for it?

This woman was assisting an elderly customer who came into the store where she was working.

It turns out, the customer’s vape was not charging because her charger was broken.

So she and her fiancé came up with a solution… without asking for anything in return.

But, of course, the customer made sure to repay their kindness.

Read the full story below for all the details.

“You made my week” My fiancé has been a regular at the store I manage since before I even started working here. He comes to hang out when he’s off or work is slow. An old woman comes in with a question about her vape mod saying that it’s not charging and she’s worried that it’s broke.

This woman told the old lady that the problem was on her charger’s end.

I checked it out, and it charged just fine with our charger, so I told her the issue is 100% on her charger’s end and she can just purchase any run of the mill micro USB phone charger to do the job. Unfortunately, we didn’t have any to sell her.

Her fiancé gave the old lady his extra charger and didn’t ask her to pay for it.

But my fiancé happened to have an extra in his work van. He ran to grab it for her. At first, she wouldn’t accept it without giving him money for it, but she eventually caved and left after thanking us profusely.

The old lady came back and handed them a handwritten letter.

The next day, she came back in with a hand written letter addressed to my fiance and I. She asked me to wait until he and I could open it together. It ended up being a long letter about how grateful for the help she was given. She was leaving to go on vacation and was so worried that she’d have to spend a lot of money on a new mod or charger. She doesn’t know anything about that kind of stuff and someone could have easily taken advantage of her.

She thought it was super sweet and wholesome.

She enclosed 20$ and told us to enjoy a dinner together, closing the letter with “you made my week”. I thought it was super sweet and wholesome. It really was no trouble to give her a phone charger, but knowing that it let her enjoy her vacation in peace makes me really happy.

That was so sweet of that customer! Sometimes a little kindness really does go a long way.

Kindness has a way of finding its way back.

