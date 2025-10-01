Employee Asks Customer How His Day Is Going, And They Respond In A Wildly Inappropriate, Angry Outburst

If you go to a restaurant and the waiter asks, “How’s it going?” do you respond with your life story, or do you respond with a polite, “fine” or something along those lines?

In today’s story, one customer responds to this question in anger, and he’s so angry that everyone in the restaurant turns to see what’s going on.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I’VE BEEN HERE 6 TIMES WITH MY FAMILY This didn’t exactly happen to me, but I was there to witness it as a customer. My boyfriend and I went out to breakfast at a well known national restaurant chain. We’re just about half way through our pancakes when we hear this ruckus at the register. Angry guy: DON’T ASK IF YOU DON’T REALLY WANT TO KNOW. Host: -can’t hear him from where I’m sitting-

The customer got even more angry.

AG: WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU? WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM? YOU ASKED ME HOW EVERYTHING WAS AND I TOLD YOU “OBVIOUSLY PRETTY BAD.” IF YOU AREN’T INTERESTED DON’T ASK! Host: -Again, still talking so normally I can’t hear him.- At this point the manager comes over, I assume asking what the issue is. AG: THIS KID WANTS TO MAKE A SCENE. HE ASKED ME HOW EVERYTHING WAS AND I TOLD HIM AND HE GOT SMART AND ASKED ME NOT TO CUSS AT HIM. -looks at the host- STOP WITH THE COMMENTS. JUST SHUT THE HECK UP!

Another customer stepped in.

A bulky male customer -most likely a Marine given his size and our geographical location- goes up to the register and says something that causes this guy to pay for his meal and leave. As angry guy is leaving he yells back to the manager “I’VE BEEN HERE SIX TIMES WITH MY FAMILY. SIX. WE ARE NEVER COMING BACK.” Bulky guy goes back to his table and resumes eating his breakfast with his wife and two small children. When we pay, we leave a hefty tip for the waiter and the host to split and some gentle words of encouragement.

Doesn’t the customer know he was supposed to respond “fine” and let it go? It’s just polite chit chat.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person makes a guess at what the Marine said.

A Marine weighs in.

This is not a threat.

This would actually be a threat!

Angry customers can take their business elsewhere.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.