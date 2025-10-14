Employee Is In His Car Ready To Leave Work, But A Stranger Walks Up To His Door And Asks Him Multiple Questions About The Store

Imagine working retail, and it’s closing time. It’s not just the end of your work day, but the store is closed for the day.

If you were in your car ready to head home, would you be willing to answer random questions from a potential employee, or would you keep the windows rolled up and drive away?

In this story, one employee is in his car ready to head home when a man in the parking lot approaches him and starts asking him a lot of questions.

Customer Asks Me Questions, In My Car, After We Close. So this happened yesterday. I work in a lumber yard, and don’t work inside the store part of the business. The store just closed, and most of the staff were leaving, except for the odd worker still in the store. I got into my car, which was parked less than 30 feet from a main road going through the town. As I start my vehicle, I suddenly hear a voice calling out. I look to my left and see a guy approaching my car.

He asks me if I work there, and I replied I do. He then asks if the store is closed, and I say “Yes. The store closed a few minutes ago.” He then proceeds to ask if we sell suction cups. I told him I don’t work in the store, so I know nothing of what is sold inside. He then asked if I could go and check with the staff, to see if they do. I told him the store is closed, they are locking everything up.

He then asks “Can you ask them tomorrow if they do for me?” I didn’t even know the guy, and I wasn’t gonna do something he could easily do himself. I told him “You’re gonna have to do it yourself. You’ll either have to come in or phone tomorrow.” He grumbled something, then walked off past my car towards the door of the store.

I watched him for a minute, and despite the fact I told him him the store was closed, he opened the door and walked inside. I was hot and tired from the day, so I drove off and don’t know what happened afterwards, maybe I’ll find out when I get to work today.

If the guy was going to go in the store after it closed, why didn’t he just do that instead of stopping a random employee who is clearly leaving work?

