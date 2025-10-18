Employee Planned To Quit His Job On A Friday, But His Boss Insisted That He Needed To Work The Following Monday

Imagine giving the company you’re working for more than a month’s notice that you found a different job.

You can’t quit on a Friday This was from my last job (global financial firm with Initials Ms). I was a contractor in the IT department there for over a year, had a lot of complaints against them (original manager forgot to file paperwork costing me a free position, overworked, culture that tried to sell more work as being a sign of praise rather than pay you to do more work, etc)

Well it was time for me to move on, I’d scored a great state job, better pay, great benefits, still work from home and even then the office was even closer….all around they wouldn’t be able to compete. They were aware of this for about 2 months as they almost sank it by dragging their heels on some verifications like employment verification. I even flat out told my manager I’d be leaving at the end of the month.

Finally had my official start date, gave a bit over 2 weeks notice to quit on a Friday so I could start my first day on Monday. Here is where the stupidity begins. This place has a policy to run all software updates on Sunday so every Monday is hell. Everything is broken due to poor qa, all hands on deck , if you call off they are gonna fight you, etc….they like to bully people and everyone who left had some attempt to get them to stay longer….and it has sadly worked (people don’t get how little power they actually have).

So my time came, manager calls me up goes on and on with bs, tells me it’s not proper etiquette to give only 2 weeks notice (since when?!). That I should know it takes a minimum of 3 weeks to complete training so I should know they can’t replace me in time ( you had 1 to 2 months already) and how can I do this to my coworkers in selfish and a bad person….so this doesn’t get the reaction or response management wants…. Now they bring out “policy”….they tell me it’s against company policy to quit on a Friday… I know this is bs but they don’t really hand out policy books here, and hr is kinda….well for contractors it’s not a thing, contractors are 2nd class workers with hardly any rights after all….

Still I’m leaving the company how does this affect me? I tell them something to the affect that I’m the one quitting I’m still going to leave on that Friday… seriously not sure how this was going in their mind, they doubled down that I had to work that next Monday for them…. I think hoping to get their foot in the door, ruin my next job, etc… Well this isn’t working for them now is it, they are really fuming now…so they give their ultimatum, if I won’t work that Monday then I am to sign out and not clock back in until I have changed my mind….

They are looking smug, they are effectively threatening to fire me early, making me lose out on money and stuff, they know we don’t have PTO….well I also have no care at this point, my finances are fine, my new job I need a full suit for…. I guess I earned myself an unpaid vacation. I log out, they keep looking smug leave me with another “remember don’t clock in until you’ve decided to be reasonable”…the next day I don’t log in….a few hours later I get a call screaming about how I’m late and I’ve caused so many problems….

I cut them off saying I’m still not coming in Monday so per our meeting I’m not to clock in….silence…they ask if I’m serious…. I ask if they were serious yesterday….they call me a pug headed fool and tell me to just come in on Monday like they asked (thought this was a demand?)… They then wait a moment and ask if I’m going to grow up and come back in… Well I’m bored at this point and ask if they are going to pay my new rate on Monday…. I get a confused no?….and I tell them they have their answer.

They called every day that last week bouncing between apologies, insults, brow beating, etc while still always standing on the you need to come in on Monday. This was a whole week of them sometimes multiple days begging me to come in even part of the day to dig them out of holes, but then doubling down that “if you come in that does mean your coming back all the way thru Monday right?”. I’d already dropped off their equipment already since I didn’t need any of it at this point even if I did finish my week….they even called on Monday to tell me I was fired for not showing up…

I still think they thought I was joking or playing hard ball for a promo or raise….it’s the only reason I have for all that….or they really thought I’d throw my new job for them. They had a big focus on company loyalty that a lot of people seemed to buy into so maybe they just assumed I’d be loyal…

I did hear my old manager had to fill in for me as they couldn’t get anyone to do my shift and my jobs, and that now months later my manager and several others quit as everything is buckling, they promised more than they could deliver and drove off experienced emps like me.

If they had hired a replacement earlier, they wouldn’t have been in this situation.

