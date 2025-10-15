Employee Thought She Was Finally Free On Her Boss’s Day Off, But She Was Rattled To Find Out Her Boss Was Still Spying On Her From The Parking Lot

Most workers expect their boss to give them at least a little breathing room.

But when this employee slipped away for lunch, her boss secretly followed her movements like it was a full-blown stakeout.

What was meant to be a relaxing lunch break turned into something far creepier.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

The boss who looks out for her staff. A lot I’ll preface this by saying this is another installment of lunatic tales from my now ex-boss. I was working a few days on with her, and a few days with a coworker.

This employee really cherished the days her boss wasn’t around.

I really looked forward to these days, as you didn’t have to spend your day creeping around the shop like a hunted animal. You could also play music and have a laugh with customers without feeling imaginary daggers in your back.

So she walked into the shift thinking it would be a fairly chill day.

This was one such day, and it was about lunchtime. Another bonus of not working with her was the chance to have a full half-hour lunch break. I could have asked my coworker to pick up some food for me on his lunch break, but he was a lazy guy and had a habit of disappearing for an hour on his break. Or longer if I asked him to get me something.

But the shift soon took a much more chaotic turn.

I ran across the road and into a local shop. Ten minutes later, I get a phone call from my coworker. “Hey doglady, just warning you that She Who Must Not Be Named just called the shop. She said she saw you walk out ten minutes ago and wants to know where you are.”

The clock begins to tick.

Ooookay. A bit creeped out and a lot panicked now. It was her day off, wasn’t it? I get my food and jog back to work. Apparently, boss lady had called again while I was out. It was now eighteen minutes since she had last seen me.

But the employee still takes her time.

The idiot in me decides to do something stupid. I walk into the bottle shop next door (don’t worry, I bought water), and say hi to the guys working there, how’s business, etc.

She soon realizes just how far her boss has gone to keep tabs on her.

As soon as I wander back into my work, boss lady is there. She was worried, as I had been away for apparently twenty minutes. I asked her if it was a problem leaving my coworker in charge while I duck out to buy food, and she laughs and says, “Oh no, doglady, you need to eat more food, it’s fine by me. I was just worried because I didn’t know where you had gone.” She then tells me how unbelievably busy she is and can’t stay. Turns out she was unbelievably busy watching us from a car park nearby.

Micromanage-y much?

What did Reddit make of all this?

This boss definitely crossed several lines here.

What is with some boss’ insistence on surveilling their employees’ every move?

Evidently some managers don’t have any other hobbies besides micromanaging their employees.

Turns out, this boss takes the term “looking out for her staff” very literally!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.