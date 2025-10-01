Entitled Customer Flaunted His Expensive Brunch Bill To Get A Discount At The Neighboring Museum, But When The Cashier Refused To Bend The Rules, It Only Made Him More Furious

Some customers will try just about anything to get a better deal, even when the rules are crystal clear.

One man thought dropping his brunch bill into the conversation would change the price of museum tickets, but it only made things more awkward with a cashier who just couldn’t be bothered.

“But I just spent $150 on brunch.” I used to work at a large museum. This museum is less “museum” and more “giant, interactive art piece/playland.”

It is a popular tourist destination for families, adults, teenagers, and pretty much everyone else.

Tickets cost $12 if you are just going inside, but there is a $5 add-on that will get you access to the extras on the roof. With tax, a general admission ticket is $13.04, and including the roof ticket makes it $18.48 per person.

Pretty inexpensive — but that didn’t stop one customer from trying to do some bargaining.

A family comes up to my ticket window and asks me what discounts we do after I give him his total. I explain that we don’t do discounts of any sort, but instead we never raise prices and only charge for food and drink. The rest of the conversation goes like this (Customer is C and M is Me):

C: “So no discounts? Not even if I’m in the military?” M: “No, sorry. But thanks for your service.” C: “Look, there has to be some kind of discount you can give me.” M: “There are no discounts, ever, for anybody. I’m sorry.”

C: (loudly) “BUT I JUST HAD BRUNCH. WE JUST SPENT $150 ON BRUNCH. You have to GIVE ME A DISCOUNT because I just spent so much on brunch in your city.” M: “I’m sorry sir, I literally cannot do any discounts or price adjustments. I have to ask you to pay or step out of line.”

He ended up paying, but he kept repeating that he spent too much on brunch and couldn’t believe he couldn’t get a discount at the museum. Why is that my problem?

Oh, yes — let’s all roll out the red carpet for Mr. Brunch over here!

