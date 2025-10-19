Fabric Store Employee Visited Another Store To Shop While She Was Still In Her Work Outfit, So A Customer At That Store Mistook Her For A Staff Member And Yelled At Her For Not Helping

Some people really don’t pay very close attention and get mad when they’re call out on it.

Wrong color sweetheart I used to work at a Joann fabrics several years ago and at the time our uniform partly included a dark green polo with the company name on it and a dark green apron.

So one day after work I stopped at Publix to pick up a few groceries and for those who aren’t familiar with the store, Publix employees wear a bright almost neon green polo. I’m standing there trying to decide between a few options of something when this woman walks up to me. When I failed to acknowledge her right away she cleared her throat loudly.

Thinking she may need to pass or get something I was in the way off I moved a few steps down the aisle to give her room. Then she demands I tell her where something was. It been so long I couldn’t begin to say what. Trying to be friendly and helpful I told her where I thought it was but that I wasn’t 100% sure.

She gives me this flabbergasted look and demands I find out for certain where it was. Getting to the end of my helpfulness very quickly I told her no she can fine it herself and started to walk away. Maybe 10 minutes later I’m on another aisle and she turns down it and gives me a nasty look. Before she could give me any more grief one of the store managers turned into the aisle. She zeroed in on him like a hawk on a mouse.

This woman decided to detain this poor manager rambling on and on about how I’d been rude, refuse to help her, and that I’d been on my phone instead of working. The manager looked at me before confirming I was who she was talking about. He then made it abundantly clear to her that A I did not work there and B that his employees wear bright green and clearly I was not wearing the correct color.

She stormed off muttering about how everyone in the store was lying to her and being useless and unhelpful. I hope she had the day she deserved.

