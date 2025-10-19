Fast Food Employee Refused To Change A Customer’s Baby’s Diaper, So The Customer Called And Complained To The Manager

Some customers believe service workers should cater to their every request.

Imagine working at a fast food restaurant when a mom comes in with a baby.

If she asked you to help with the baby, would you do it, or would you tell her that’s not your job?

In this story, two fast food employees were in this situation when a mother walked in with a baby who needed its diaper changed.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Things retail staff are not paid to do. Where I work, there really needs to be a sign telling people what is and isn’t our job. I was working in a large fast food restaurant, and it was a pretty slow day. I was on drive-thru, handing out the food. Being a slow day, I walked up to the front to hang around the new girl.

This woman was asked by a customer to change her baby’s diaper.

I won’t lie, she’s slow and I don’t like her very much, but if I work with people, I try to be as polite as can be. A woman with a baby walks in, lays her baby on a table, and beckons one of us to come over. She says, “Can you just change him while I find my car keys?”

She explained that she couldn’t do that.

I tell her we’re not allowed to leave our positions. “I am the customer, you do as I say,” she replies. I try to explain that we really can’t do that. “Well, I’m going to tell the manager,” she adds, and she starts cleaning him up on the table. I’m still explaining that there is a toilet to do that.

The mother cleaned and changed her baby’s diaper right on the table.

“I don’t have to listen to you. Toilets are dirty and humiliating. Why would I change him in there?” Unfortunately for us, the baby had taken a poop, with the consistency of curry, and his darling mother managed to get it on the table. It didn’t smell fantastic.

She also told them she’d not order because they were rude to her.

When she was finally done, she looked the new girl in the eye and grinned. “I’m not getting anything because you were so rude. And I’ll be telling your manager how you refused to serve a new mother when she asked for your assistance.” I’m not paid to clean children. Please don’t expect it of me. Also, she did call, and my wet blanket of a manager apologised and offered her a free meal.

What a horrible customer and a horrible manager!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person says they’re going to make a complaint.

That’s hilarious, says this person.

While this person thinks it’s so disgusting.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion from this user.

Service workers are not paid to babysit.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.