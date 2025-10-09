His Daughter’s Friends Are Always At Their House, And It Makes Parking Very Inconvenient, So He Asked Them To Park On The Street.

It’s a great feeling to know that your daughter has a core group of friends.

But if they’re always at your place, you may feel irritated.

See why this father’s wife is not okay with what he did about it.

AITA For Making my daughter’s friends park on the street?

My daughter’s friends are here like all the time. Even when my daughter isn’t even home.

I’m only at work about 3-4 days a week and when I get back home (sometimes weekdays, most times weekends) their cars are in the driveway blocking the garage. I just started asking them to park on the street instead of finding out each individual friend and asking them to move their car for a minute.

His wife didn’t agree at all.

When my wife “found out” I was having them park on the street, she said it was rude of me to ask for some reason. I told her that reasoning was stupid as hell and now we were just debating nothing. Wife thinks I’m wrong. Also, her friends are fine with it. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

Yes I think his wife is overreacting.

Exactly. They probably weren’t taught to be considerate.

“Musical cars” is a great phrase to get the point across.

A fair ultimatum.

I don’t think she’ll take too kindly to that.

Kids need to learn this, anyway.

