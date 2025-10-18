FedEx Customer Said They Failed To Deliver A Package To Her Even Though She Was Home

Well, this just sounds downright lazy, don’t you think…?

A woman posted a video on TikTok and put FedEx on blast after they failed to deliver a package…even though she was home.

The woman said that a FedEx driver put a “We Missed You” sticker on her door…even though she was home at the time.

The TikTokker called FedEx and got even more annoyed after they told her she wouldn’t be able to go pick up the package for a few days.

She told someone over the phone that she was indeed home when the driver left the note on her door…and that the driver accidentally left something else behind on accident.

The woman said, “They said, ‘Sorry,’ and then I was like, but your colleague left his debit machine. They’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, can we come pick it up?’ Not without my package.”

I bet they didn’t see that coming!

Here’s the video.

She pretty frustrated about this!

