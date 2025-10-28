Flight Is Delayed, But When The Captain Explained The Problem, Someone Yelled A Demand With Obscenities And Got Booted From The Flight

Some people are in a hurry or impatient, and they seem to think that delays can be solved at the drop of a hat.

Imagine waiting in an airport for a flight, but your flight is delayed a couple hours. Would you wait patiently or lash out at the pilot?

In this story, most of the passengers wait patiently, but one doesn’t.

See how the flight crew handled this belligerent passenger.

“How is that our problem?” I am flying home alone after getting to go on vacation with my family and I have a connecting flight. I had about an hour layover so I got some food and was sitting around at the gate, which was pretty crowded so I was sitting on the floor.

About 30 minutes before our flight was supposed to board the ticket checker makes an announcement: “We are having trouble with this gate so we unfortunately have to ask you to move from F2 to gate F12.” The gate is about a five minute walk away. No biggie. We walk over there and sit down.

Then things get more frustrating.

Now we sit around for about 45 minutes at this gate when they tell us that we have to move back to gate F3. Yes, one gate away from our original gate. We get there and the plane is still sitting in the F2 walkway thing and we sit down for a while. At this point people are agitated. It’s about 11PM, 2 hours later than our original departure time.

The staff is probably annoyed at the delay too.

The staff has been extremely apologetic and kind through the entire process. At this point the pilot comes out to make an announcement. This was the first time I had ever seen this which proved that the entire staff felt bad for us and felt our pain (since their shift ended as soon as this flight was completed).

Now passengers have to wait longer.

The pilot gets on the speaker and says: “We cannot shut the plane door because the walkway is jammed. Once we get the walkway to move we will shut the door and move the plane to gate F3. I am very sorry for this delay.” To which some ***hat (AH) replies very loudly, “HOW IS THAT OUR PROBLEM? JUST SHUT THE DOOR.” Keep in mind AH is asking the pilot to do the thing he literally just made an announcement saying specifically that he cannot do. People just stare at AH and the pilot goes back to trying to fix everything.

Finally, things are looking up. In more ways than one.

Not five minutes later we watch the plane move and everyone starts cheering. They call us to board and its easily 11:45 PM by this point. Up walks AH. THEY SEND HIM AWAY, telling him that they refuse the right to serve him or something, I don’t know the exact words but I, laughing, watched him throw a fit and walk away. The lady next to me whispers, “It’s good to see an AH get what they deserve.” I smile and nod in agreement.

This is where it gets ultra satisfying.

Then it gets sweeter. First, everyone I was within earshot with told the pilot they supported his decision. Next, once everyone is sitting down a flight attendant makes an announcement: “Dan Smith, as you are in the military we would like to invite you to come sit in first class as a seat opened up last minute.” Cheers, applause and laughter filled that plan for a great couple minutes before we took off on an AH-less flight. Added bonus: the flight was through a lightning storm which was extremely cool to stare out the window and see bright flashes of lightning light up the sky.

Hopefully AH learned his lesson. All he had to do was stay quiet instead of being rude and annoying.

