Friend Keeps Reading Woman’s Texts Over Her Shoulder During Game Night, So She Sets Boundaries And Kicks Them Out Of Her House

What would you do if a friend ignored your boundaries when it comes to privacy?

In this story, a woman was enjoying game night with friends when she noticed one of them leaning over to read her private texts to her boyfriend.

She calmly asked them to stop, but they ignored her request.

What happened next? Read on!

AITA for asking a friend to stop reading my phone over my shoulder when i text my BF? So last night I noticed my friend reading my phone over my shoulder during game night. I asked them to stop in a calm voice coz i was texting my BF and i didn’t want them to see. I turned off banner previews. I shifted to the other end of the couch to get away from them.

That didn’t solve the problem.

They moved behind me again while I typed a reply. I tilted the screen away and locked the phone immediately. That’s my breaking point. I told them that is is not nice to do that, and no person in this world would be happy with that. Their reason? they’re just curious, wow. I said it is basic privacy and not negotiable.

The friend wouldn’t back down.

I asked them to sit in front or step outside for a minute. I repeated the boundary and said future hangs depend on it. They asked who I was texting and why I was hiding. Like why is that your concern? I don’t get it. So I made them leave my house.

She’s wondering if she went too far.

I don’t really wanna host someone who treats my phone like it is public property and I don’t feel super comfortable with that friendship until she promise me not looking at my phone anymore because i think privacy is not up for debate. Read over my shoulder and you get the door, not another invite. All in all, respecting my privacy is the price of admission to my life. AITA for keeping my friend out after they kept reading my texts over my shoulder, even after I asked them to stop?

Was it wrong to kick out the friend, or did the friend deserve it for not respecting boundaries?

Most people on Reddit agreed that kicking them out was the only way to enforce basic privacy.

Respecting boundaries isn’t complicated.

