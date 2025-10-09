Friends Of Theme Park Fan Tried To Peer Pressure Them Into Lying For Free Tickets, But When They Refused, Their Friends Cut Them Out Of The Group For Good

People sometimes show their true colors in the smallest, most unexpected moments.

So when one group of friends cooked up a dishonest plan to cheat the Guest Services desk at a theme park, the person who refused to join realized just how toxic the friendship really was.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for refusing to help my friends lie to guest services for free theme park passes? We planned a chill theme park day and I was hyped for rides. My friend whispered this scheme about complaining to guest services to score free passes.

This “scheme” definitely wasn’t the brightest.

The so-called issue was a slow line and a squeaky turnstile. He wanted me to back him up and act mad for the win.

This just didn’t feel right to one park goer, so they spoke up.

I felt gross because it was just regular park stuff. He kept nudging me like, “Bro, this is easy money.” The others started circling and hyping him up. I told them I’m not playing actor for comps, and they told me I am a killjoy.

When their friends pressured them even more, they continued to hold their ground.

This dude tried to stage a scene by the info desk with me right there. I stepped aside and told everyone I was going to the coaster (I’m actually bouncing out and going home). Later on they’re talking bad on our group chat and threatening me.

That’s when they decided they didn’t even want to be friends with these people anymore.

If being a decent human is an exchange for not being their friend, I would happily live without them. So am I AITA?

Who knew an innocent theme park visit could turn into such a test of character?

What did Reddit think?

Their friends’ “plan” really isn’t as genius as they think it is.

These definitely aren’t people worth hanging around.

Nothing is truly “free” in this world.

Someone who’s actually worked behind the Guest Services counter confirms this whole “scheme” would have never gotten off the ground.

Getting rid of these no-good friends should be a relief, not a loss.

Sometimes the trash takes itself out.

