Gas Station Customer Wants To Go In The Store While His Car Is At The Pump, And Now He’s Giving The Worker Attitude When He Refuses

That is Not a Parking Spot I typically work the overnight shift as a self-serve gas attendant. It means that, except for the first and last 90 minutes of my shift, I typically don’t have very many customers at once. That said, there are surges of traffic where all four of the lanes I’m in charge of will be occupied, sometimes even with people forced to wait behind them.

For this reason, I have to coddle the rare idiot who thinks it’s okay to block two lanes at once with their huge truck into moving into one lane. But this guy is something else, and something I hadn’t encountered before or since. A slightly-beat up, mid-2000s sedan pulled into one of my lanes. Ever-vigilant, I immediately approached and greeted the driver, who we shall call $FF, which stands for whatever you think it means. Me: Hey, what can I get you? $FF: I’ve just got to run inside. I assume he’s going to retrieve money from the ATM. I was wrong. Me: Sure, but I can at least get it started for you. How much do you want? $FF: I need to run inside.

Sure, repeat yourself and give me no further information. This time I assumed that, like other poor planners and wasters-of-my-time, he was going to instead use the ATM to see how much he could afford to put in his vehicle. This happens on a nightly basis, because people haven’t learned how to park at the store and get their money before visiting the gas pumps. I was wrong again. Me: Alright, just have the cashier radio me when you know how much you need. Then comes this gem. $FF: I don’t need gas. Me: What? $FF: I’ve just got to run inside.

I look around to double check I’m still at the gas pumps and haven’t been magically transported somewhere else. Nope, there’s the familiar concrete ground and scum-covered pumps that haven’t been properly washed in months. Me: I’m sorry, but you’re going to have to park somewhere else. $FF: Seriously? Me: Yes, I need to keep these lanes open for people who do need gas. $FF: But I can’t park at the store. My car’s messed up. I told him I’m sorry, but he still can’t park there. He gave me a huge look of disbelief, but eventually got back into his car and pulled out. Is it really too difficult to understand that parking in the fuel lanes is only for customers getting fuel?

