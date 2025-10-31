Getting Yelled At By Your Boss Is Never Fun, But This TikToker Recorded Himself Turning The Tables On Her In The Most Satisfying Way

Getting called into the boss’s office for not hitting your sales goals is never fun, but sometimes you really need to stand up for yourself.

He recorded the interaction, and while it is not clear if he still has a job at the end of it, he definitely has his dignity.

The video is taken secretly from below, looking up at his face. He is in the office, and it starts out with his boss saying, “You’re numbers over the last several weeks have been disappointing at best.”

Yikes, she is not happy.

He then replies, “The last few weeks have been bad, but for the year, they have been fantastic, so stop focusing on the last few weeks when my year has been great.”

She snaps back, “I don’t know where you are getting this idea that your year has been great…”

He interrupts her and says, “Give me credit for actually having a good sales year instead of picking apart my last two weeks.”

He is really standing up for himself.

His boss then comes back, saying, “You haven’t been having a good sales year, where are you getting this information?”

To which he replies, “Do you remember when you worked in sales? And how bad you were? How horrific you were? And somehow you got promoted to sales manager even though you couldn’t sell anything yourself.”

She then says, “Ok, are you delusional?”

He comes back with, “Am I delusional? No, I saw the numbers.”

Then she says, “You have no idea what you are talking about.”

He responds with, “I do know because the sales, I can see them.”

Wow, this guy is really pushing his luck here.

The manager then ends the conversation by saying, “I think you need to leave.”

I don’t know if this guy has a job anymore, but at least he has his pride.

It will be interesting to see if he posts a follow-up video.

The people in the comments seem to be very much on his side.

This person says that he is just being confident.

Here is someone who says they don’t promote top salespeople.

This was pretty funny.

Maybe he got fired, but at least he felt good about it.

