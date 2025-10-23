Girlfriend Felt Excluded And Belittled By Her Boyfriend’s Parents, So She Decided To Stand Up For Herself And Confront Them

We all want to be accepted by our partner’s parents and family.

If you felt like your partner’s family didn’t like you, would you stand up for yourself, or would you back off?

This woman made an effort to get along with her boyfriend’s family, but despite her efforts, she began to feel excluded and belittled by his parents.

She tried confronting them and telling them how she feels, only to be called immature.

Now, she’s contemplating the future of their relationship.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for confronting my boyfriend’s mom after feeling excluded from their family? I (20F) have been dating my boyfriend (20M) for over a year. From the beginning, I tried hard to be close to his family. I’d help his mom clean the house, cook, assist with work stuff, and I truly enjoyed it. I even opened up to her emotionally, something I never managed to do with my dad.

She became a mother figure to me, especially since I live far from my own family. I made desserts for their Sunday lunches more often than I ever did for my own family. I wanted to be part of them. But over time, I noticed things. His parents didn’t make much of an effort to include me. They ignored my parents during visits. They didn’t greet my dad when he came over. They made comments that felt like they were trying to minimize my relationship.

After a recent trip, I heard more of those comments and decided to distance myself to protect my peace. That’s when his mom reached out, mostly asking about her son. I replied explaining I needed space, that I felt unwelcome and like an outsider. Her response was calling me immature and mock me for being raised by nannies. She said I shouldn’t talk about anyone else’s upbringing.

That hurt deeply, especially since I’ve worked hard to be independent. I passed a federal exam at 17, commuting 30 km to study, coming home at midnight, and waking at 5 a.m. The day after our message exchange, I went to her house to talk. She looked at me with disdain and said she had nothing to say to me, only to her son. She also told me not to stay there. I felt disposable after everything I had given, not just to my boyfriend, but to the entire family.

Later, I found out she told my boyfriend that I was turning him against her, something I’ve never done. I encouraged him to return to school, to grow, but somehow, I always end up as the villain. Then, within 24 hours, he said things were “resolved” with his parents. I doubted it. He called his dad to confirm, and his dad basically dismissed everything. Saying the only issue was that I came by “too late.”

Once again, all my feelings and even my parents’ were invalidated. It led to another fight, and we broke up. Now, he says the only problem was the time of day I showed up, but that feels like gaslighting. I feel like my trust is shattered. I don’t know if I should go back to this relationship. I’m afraid it will never be stable because of how his parents treat me. AITA for confronting his mom and standing up for myself after all this?

It would be hard to feel like you’re becoming a part of a family only to realize they don’t seem to like you.

Standing up for yourself, especially when you’ve done nothing wrong, is never the wrong choice.

