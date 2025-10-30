Girlfriend Plans A Trip To A Friend’s Wedding, But Boyfriend Really Doesn’t Want To Go

A 24-year-old woman has been planning for months to attend her high school friend’s wedding.

The snag? Her boyfriend doesn’t want to make the 14-hour drive, doesn’t trust either car, and insists he doesn’t want her going alone either.

Now she’s caught between attending a special event she’s looked forward to—or dealing with her boyfriend’s crankiness either way.

AITA For “forcing” my boyfriend to go to a wedding with me? So I (24f) was invited to go to a wedding next week. It’s for a friend (23m) who I’ve known since high school, and J haven’t seen him in awhile (he lives in North Carolina, I live in Missouri where we grew up) I’ve been planning and saving for two months to go this wedding, and I’m so excited to go. The problem is my boyfriend (25m) doesn’t want to go. He says he feels like we’ve been moving around too much (he helps his family a lot and has been having to get some things done on his truck, regular maintenance plus getting a new instrument panel when the old one went out after a bad storm).

Fair, I suppose.

He doesn’t want to drive 14 hours just for the weekend, there’s someone we don’t get along with going and he doesn’t want to see him, and he’s worried about a day off I’d need for a job I’m starting at (I’m calling them in the morning to see if anything can be done) and I’m sure other things I’m either forgetting/he hasn’t told me. I told him if he’s worried about his truck, we’ll take my car. I’m worried about my car mostly because it needs maintenance and I need to update my plates and it’s short notice to change transportation plans, but I’m willing to make it happen. Taking a train or a plane would cost us $800 and I don’t feel like that’s worth it at all for just a weekend. I’m already paying $300 for the hotel stay. He doesn’t trust my car either though.

That’s quite the pickle.

I also told him if he doesn’t want to go, he doesn’t have to and I’ll go alone. He doesn’t want me to go alone, he’s worried something will happen. He brought up the fact my car died on the side of the road a few days ago. (It needs and is getting a new battery this week, the battery’s old). So if he goes, he’s going to be cranky and uncomfortable the whole time, but he’ll be that way if I go alone anyways.

A lose-lose situation.

I don’t know what to do at this point. I’ve been looking forward to going to this wedding for two months and all of this is just coming up now. The hotel’s already booked and I told my friend I’m coming, but I don’t want my boyfriend to be unhappy. AITA if I go/“make” him go with me to this wedding?

Reddit mostly said YTA—he raised valid concerns about travel, cost, and safety, and pushing the trip anyway made it seem less about celebration and more about control.

This person says finances don’t seem to be adding up for this trip.

This person says OP is being irrational.

And this person says no one is necessarily an AH, but the expectations are pretty absurd.

Forcing a 14-hour road trip on a reluctant partner isn’t romance—it’s just running out of gas on compromise.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.