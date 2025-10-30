Girlfriend Pranks Her Boyfriend By Telling Him She Paid $150 For A Special Rock From Anthropologie

Let’s face it, some people just love buying overpriced decorations for the house, and some of those decorations can be pretty weird.

The young woman in this story took it to another level, but don’t worry, it was just a prank on her unsuspecting boyfriend.

The video starts off with her opening a box, and she says, “Oh my gosh, Jake, come here. My rock came in!”

Ok, what? The caption of the video says, “Showing my BF new home decor except it’s just a rock from outside.”

I get it, this is pretty funny.

The video continues with her saying, “My rock, for our entryway table. Oh my God, I’m so excited.”

Her boyfriend comes over and asks, “What did you get?”

She replies, “A rock from Anthropologie, for our entryway table.”

He looks in disbelief and says, “You bought a rock?”

As she unwraps the rock she gasps and says, “Oh my God! It’s perfect!”

I love how excited she is getting about this.

The boyfriend really can’t believe what he is seeing. Hasks, “It’s a rock! Wait. Why did you, how much did you…You bought this?”

She stays in character and says, “What do you mean ‘I bought this?’ This is like the cutest rock ever. It’s going to sit on our entryway table.”

He is still trying to figure out what is going on, so he says, “It’s just a rock.”

To which she says, “It’s not just a rock, it is a one-of-a-kind rock that they found in the ground.”

Flabbergasted, he says, “That’s where rocks come from!”

I love how committed she is to the bit.

Moments later, he says, “Wait…How much did you spend on the rock?!”

She answers, “It wasn’t that expensive, honestly. It was on sale. It was like $150.”

The boyfriend can’t believe it. He says, “You spent $150 on a rock?!? I can go find you a million rocks!”

The video ends with her going to the table and setting it down, saying, “Oh my gosh, that is so cute.” And he replies, “No, it’s not! It just looks like a rock!”

That is just too funny, you have to see the full video for yourself. Check it out:

