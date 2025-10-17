Girlfriend With A Broken Leg Craves Sushi And Asks Her Boyfriend To Pick It Up, But He Refuses And Cooks Dinner Instead

Cravings can feel unbearable when you’re stuck at home and depending on someone else to get what you want.

How would you feel if you broke your leg and couldn’t drive, so you asked your boyfriend to pick it up, but he refused?

Would you just let it go? Or would you get upset?

In the following story, a girlfriend finds herself in this exact predicament and is not sure whether it’s okay to be mad at her boyfriend over it.

Here’s the scoop.

AITA for being mad at my (29f) boyfriend (27m) for not wanting to get me sushi So, I have been craving sushi for two weeks now. And on Saturday, I broke my leg, so I’m not able to drive myself. The sushi place that delivers was closed, and I was really craving it today.

Her boyfriend refused to pick it up for her.

So I asked my boyfriend if he wanted to drive 18 minutes to get me sushi. But instead, he just started preparing dinner, and now I’m mad at him. Does this sound bad? Like, am I wrong for this? AITA?

Yikes! And, to be honest, this could go either way.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

This is a good point.

According to this person, she cares more about sushi than her boyfriend.

Here’s someone who points out that she had plenty of time to get it.

For this person, her boyfriend is still helping.

Sushi will always be there, but her boyfriend may grow tired of this behavior and leave. She should tread lightly.

