Goodwill Customer Found Some Dishware She Wanted, But Then Another Customer Tried To Steal It Out Of Her Cart So She Could Resell It

When shopping at a place like Goodwill, you typically have a cross between people who buy things to use them, and those who buy them to resell.

What would you do if you wanted to buy some dishware to use for yourself, but someone who wanted to resell them got mad that you put them in your cart because she wanted them?

That is what happened to the shopper in this story, so she bought them and left as soon as she could, but her friends said she was in the wrong.

AITA for buying dishware at a thrift store before someone else could? This happened a few weeks ago and I can’t stop thinking about it.

Goodwill can be a great place to get nice items at a very low price.

I went to Goodwill and saw a really lovely set of wood plates and 2 matching bowls. I actually needed them for their intended purpose.

She just has to wait her turn.

I was going to grab the stuff but there was this woman standing in front of them with her phone out loudly complaining about how she can’t find the maker’s mark on the dishware as the bottoms were left blank. I assumed she was one of those resellers as her cart was filled to the brim with glassware and I did see a leather jacket in there too.

A very reasonable question.

I walked up next to her and asked if she was going to buy the dishes. She glared at me and said yes and told me to get lost she was here first. So, I just said fine no need to be rude lady it was a simple yes or no question.

Apparently she changed her mind.

I walked away to go look elsewhere and she was now looking in the books but the wood dishes were not in her cart. I walked over saw them still on the shelf and put them in mine.

First come, first served.

As I walked away she came back and noticed I had them in my cart and she started flipping out telling me she was going to buy those as they were from a super high end artist. I told her she walked away from the shelf and left them there if she really wanted them she should have put them in her cart.

Oh, no way she should let her steal them.

She immediately started grabbing my cart and taking out everything from my cart as I found a hoodie thing called ‘the comfy’ and some vintage Pyrex in a collectable pattern. She said I am taking money away from good people like her and that she was losing sales because of people like me buying stuff to use and not resell.

This lady is crazy.

I yelled to take her hands off my stuff and by this point an employee stocking nearby came over and asked what was going on. Lady tried to say I stole stuff from her cart. I said she was stealing from mine. Reseller lady looked around and saw a different employee had taken her abandoned cart she left in the book section and was putting her stuff back.

Good thing she got distracted.

She freaked out dropped my stuff and ran after him. I looked at the employee who then just waved me off and I left with mt purchases. Told some people about it and a close friend said I should have just given her everything because reselling is her job and another friend agreed with her.

Goodwill is for people who will use it first, not for resellers.

But they only said that when I said my ‘the comfy’ was a $50 garment. AITA?

While resellers can have a good business from stuff at Goodwill, they are not entitled to first dibs. This young lady did nothing wrong.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

This person says resellers cause thrifting to be expensive.

Resellers can drive the prices up.

This person says her friends don’t make any sense.

Here is someone who hates the resellers.

This commenter says that the lady walked away so she gets nothing.

Resellers often act so entitled.

