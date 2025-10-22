Government Employee Who Is Moving Is Told They Owe A Few Cents On Their Account, But Instead Of Fighting It, They Overpay The Bill

Imagine working for the federal government, and when it’s time to move, the government pays all of your moving expenses.

If you later received a bill claiming that you actually had to pay a few cents, would you fight it, or would you just pay it since it’s only a few cents?

In this story, one person is in that situation, and they decide to comply in a really annoying way.

Let’s read the whole story.

Overpaid a reassessment charge The federal government here has a dedicated company they use for relocating employees that are being moved for work purposes (police, military, etc). After I moved last year, everything was paid, done up, and signed off. This was a move worth thousands of dollars…

This is odd.

Last week I received an email telling me my claims had been reviewed and I owed $0.13. The only reason I even paid attention to it was that they sent a follow-up email a few days later requesting that I clear up the account. So, I followed the steps they so clearly laid out, added them to my online banking vendors, and re-paid the ‘debt’. Sort of.

Actually, they overpaid.

They will now discover that I overpaid them by a penny. Absolutely useless these days, but it’s enough to keep the account active, and hopefully irritate the first real person to look at the ledgers.

It would’ve been better not to pay at all, but yes, I’m sure this will annoy someone.

