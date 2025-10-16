Granddaughter Refused To Pick Up Her Uncle Because He Never Makes Plans For Getting Home, But Now Grandma Is Giving Her The Silent Treatment

It is hard when some of your family members want you do to something that you disagree with it.

AITA? My grandmother stopped talking to me because I wouldn’t go pick up my uncle About a week ago, my grandmother called me around 11pm. She told me that my uncle (her son, 43M) was “stuck” outside of town and needed a ride home. Since I don’t drive, she asked me if my fiancé would go pick him up. I told her no and explained the reasons why.

I told her my fiancé and I both needed to be up for work at 4:20 am. My second reason was because he has been doing this for years. He doesn’t drive, but he gets around. He likes to party so he either walks or hitches rides. My issue here wasn’t exactly picking him up; it was that he has a habit of getting himself to a party, or a bar, or a friends house, knowing he doesn’t have a ride back. I had said if he was coming home from a doctor appointment or if he had been stranded, that would be different. She tried asking me again, explained that he asked my mother to go get him and she also said no. I told her I would call her back.

I called my mother and my mother said not to do it because she started picking him up and once she started he began calling her all the time, sometimes 12, 3 in the morning. I called my grandmother back and told her that I made up my mind and no, we would not be going to get him. The walk for him would be about 20 minutes, and for him that should be nothing since he walks out of town all the time. She hung up on me then, and hasn’t spoken to me since. I have called her at least 10 times, messaged her about 5 times and nothing. I had my step father call her to see if she’d answer for him. She did, and he told her he was just calling because I wanted to make sure she was okay. She simply said “Yeah, I’m fine.” That was it. I called her again after this, and she still won’t answer. AITA for not picking him up?

