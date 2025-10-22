Grandfather Refuses To Let Grandson Get A Little Toy From A Toy Dispenser, So The Grandson Runs Away

Imagine being a grandparent and going shopping at a store with your grandchild.

What would you do if your grandchild wouldn’t accept no for an answer when they asked about getting a particular toy?

Would you eventually give in and let them have the toy, or would you refuse?

In this story, one grandfather refuses to give in, but his grandson does something that makes both him and the cashier panic.

Let’s read the whole story.

The £1 toy incident. This happened a little while ago, but still makes me laugh a little. I was on the till for one of my shifts, the end till closet to the exit. Just before the exit was one of those toy dispensers, the sort where you put a coin in, turn it, and you get a cheap piece of poorly coloured plastic, that half resembles a character from some kids show. I’ve seen a lot of kids pester their parents or guardians for a £1 coin for the thing. Some give in, others don’t. This story is about a one who didn’t.

I was serving an older guy (perhaps late 50s, early 60s) who was out shopping with his young grandson (Around 4). He was nice enough, polite and friendly…as to was the grandson when asking for a £1 coin for the toy machine. To the kid’s credit he, at first, starting asking very nicely “Grandad, could I please £1 for a toy?” The way the kid said it showed good manners. The grandad then told him no, in an equally well mannered and nice tone. It was kind of refreshing to see all round to be honest.

Unfortunately though, that’s not where it ended. The child kept asking for a £1 coin from his grandad, the request getting less mannered each time, but not quite reaching the “tantrum zone” yet. Grandad stuck firm on his response. He didn’t loose his cool or his manners, merely got slightly more firm in his response. The kid didn’t like this and did something neither of us were expecting.

He gave his grandad a death stare while his back was turned, and then ran straight out the store, full speed. It would be bad enough for the kid to run away, but the fact that the store I worked at, at the time, was on very busy road. The kid could be out the door and into traffic in a matter of seconds. The grandad didn’t notice as he had his back turned to the kid at his point, but I quickly pointed out the fleeing child to him as he left the building. Panicked, the grandad tried to hand me his wallet, saying “…no! Right! erm…I’ll..I’ll be back I’ll pay for the shopping…take this…and…”

I tell him to just go get the child, I honestly don’t care about the shopping. Quick as he can manage, he runs out of the building. I’m standing at the side of my till at this point, so that I can see out the exit, I can see the grandad looking around the busy carpark, but I can’t see the kid and it’s clear he can’t either. It was at this point I was seriously excepting someone in the queue to start whining about having to wait and demanding to be served, but unbelievably, no-one did. Everyone seemed to just be focused on what was happening.

After a tense 20 seconds or so, I heard a little voice besides me. “…where’s Grandad…?” I looked down to see the kid had…somehow, made his way back into the store. I quickly grab the hood on the child’s coat and tell him “Don’t move!”. With one hand holding the kid’s hood, I start waving in large gestures to the grandad outside.

He quickly notices me and re-enters the store, red in the face and almost breathless. He sees his grandson, who I still haven’t let go of at this point. The grandad walks up to the kid, a mixture of exhaustion, anger and relief, all playing across his face at once. He stands there…catching his breath…as he stares his grandson dead in the eyes. I let go of the hood at this point, as the kid stares back at his grandad. Neither speak for a full 10 seconds. The kid is the first to break the silence. “…..can I have a £1 grandad?”

The level of restraint that man showed in that moment was godly. He just payed for his shopping, got his grandson by the arm, and took him out the store. As they passed the toy machine, the child quickly realised he wasn’t getting a toy and went full tantrum. I didn’t hear his crying long, as the grandad didn’t even slow his pace one bit as he dragged that kid out the store.

