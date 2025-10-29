Grandma Loves And Spoils Her Grandson But Basically Ignores Her Granddaughter, So Their Mom Told The Grandma She Could Leave Until She Can Treat Them Both Equally

All kids are different, and sometimes grandparents will prefer spending time with one over another, but they shouldn’t make it obvious.

What would you do if your mom only seemed to like your young son and basically neglected your infant daughter?

That is what is happening to the mom in this story, and she can’t stand it anymore.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

AITA for asking my mom to leave for not treating my kids equal I have two children, a 2.5yr old son and a 1yr old daughter.

My mom is obsessed with my son, but seems like she could not care less about my daughter and I don’t understand why. She refuses to talk to my daughter. Granted she just turned 1 and doesn’t speak yet, but my mom literally doesn’t engage or interact with with her at all.

Some people just don’t like babies very much.

No trying to make her laugh, no making faces, no funny sounds. Even if my daughter is sitting in her lap her entire attention is on my son. I’ve asked her to interact more with her so many times but she does not.

Wow, this does seem excessive.

When she comes over she brings multiple expensive gifts for my son and will bring my daughter something cheap. Recently she brought my son a watch, a backpack, 2 pairs of shoes…and my daughter a pack of hair clips. One time when she came over her friend called and she said “oh nothing I’m just over here visiting my grandson!” Not grandchildren, grandson.

I can see why this would be upsetting.

On another occasion she mentioned some health issues and said “I want to stay alive long enough to see (my son’s name) get married”. Not the kids, just him. I have addressed how I feel with her multiple times in the last year but she just starts getting defensive and saying I’m just looking to start a fight.

If everyone is noticing then it is clearly a problem.

But it’s not just me my husband and even my mother in law have noticed the way she treats the kids unfairly. Today she came over with the intention of staying while the kids napped so I could go to the gym. As usual I noticed her disproportionate amount of attention being given to the kids.

This is reasonable.

I told her “I’m begging you mom please talk to (daughters name) she needs the interaction more than (son). Read to her talk to her anything please!” And she replied “I’ll talk to her when she talks, how am I supposed to talk to her she’s just a baby?”

This shows that she CAN interact with a small child, but is choosing not to.

I then reminded her she always interacted with my son when he was her age. She then started raising her voice and I went through everything I’ve laid out here about how she doesn’t seem to care about my daughter. It’s obvious she is not in a good mood now and doesn’t want to be here. So, I tell her you know what the kids are going to go to sleep soon but I won’t go to the gym today, you can go back home if you want and she left in a angry rush. AITA?

No, at first it seemed like it was just normal stuff, but it quickly became clear that grandma is showing heavy favoritism and that is not ok.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

This is one way to handle it.

I was wondering this as well.

This commenter says to cut grandma out of their life.

Here is someone who says grandma shouldn’t have access to the kids.

This commenter says her mom sounds awful.

Grandma really needs a change of heart.

