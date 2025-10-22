Grandparents Don’t Follow The Parents’ Instructions When Babysitting, So They Abruptly Cancel Date Night And Pick Up Their Child

Imagine planning a date night with your spouse, and part of that planning involves arranging childcare with your spouse’s parents.

If the grandparents who were babysitting made it clear that they weren’t going to follow your parenting instructions, would you let them babysit anyway, or would you pick up your child and call off the plans?

In today’s story, one parent is in this situation and decides to pick up their child, but they’re wondering if they overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for picking up my kid My spouse and I planned to visit a concert several months in advance. We checked and my spouse’s parents agreed to take care of our 3 year old kid while we were away. The night before the event, our kid fell ill and was wheezing (salbutamol given). We apologized to parents and said they can let him rest at home to recover while giving plenty of water.

The grandparents didn’t let the child rest.

Come the day of the event, after we dropped off our kid at their house and we were on the way to event venue, parents suddenly left a voice note and said they decided to bring our kid to the museum. Spouse called them and asked them not to, because kid needed rest. They said my brother-in-law would really love to spend time at a museum with my kid.

Everybody is upset with how this situation turned out.

I immediately went to parents place to pick up my kid while asking spouse to go ahead and enjoy the event. Now spouse is sad that we can’t go together (tickets were $300 each) and parents are unhappy because they feel I’m overreacting. AITAH?

The first rule of babysitting is to follow the directions given to you by the child’s parents.

In this case, the rule was to let the child rest. The grandparents didn’t follow that rule.

The parent made the right decision.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the child’s parent made the right decision.

Here’s another similar comment.

The in-laws need to learn not to overstep.

This person didn’t even need to read beyond the title to come to a strong decision about this story.

I thought the story was going to play out that one parent stayed home with the child because they were sick, so I agree with this comment that maybe that’s what should’ve happened.

Parents should always prioritize their children.

