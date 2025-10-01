Grandson Calmly Told Their Grandma She Was Irritating Their Tinnitus, So Now She’s Giving Them The Silent Treatment

Grandmothers are a wonderful thing, but once you’re grown up, you can get into tiffs with them like anyone else.

Here we have one such story.

AITA for calling out my grandma for being loud? This morning I was in the kitchen eating breakfast and usually I’m pretty irritable when I first wake up, my grandma every time she walks she essentially stomps really loud and opens and shuts cabinet doors really loudly which also messes with my tinnitus.

Finally, they stopped holding their tongue.

I tried not to say anything at the time until she saw how I was and asked what was wrong in which I responded calmly and quietly “You’re being really loud” and then she started getting mad at me by acting cold and getting mad that I went to the bathroom just to brush my teeth thinking I was leaving.

And now she’s shut off.

Currently she has her door closed which she only does when she is mad so, am I the [jerk] for telling her the truth?

Let’s hear out the comments:

There were a lot of takes like this, which is weird, since he didn’t complain about her doing these things, they complained about the excessive noise.

Just don’t eat breakfast in your kitchen anymore ever?

Many said “use earplugs,” they clarified that just make their tinnitus worse.

This is one of those spicy situations where I get to disagree with the consensus! At least, potentially.

Yes, it’s possible they were overreacting, which is what everyone assumed (we can’t know, really), but it’s also possible that, as they described, grandma is REALLY, NEEDLESSLY LOUD and this has been an ongoing source of stress and pain for them.

Like…have none of you EVER known someone who makes too much noise? What paradises have you been living in?

In any case, I’m sure she doesn’t mean it, and they could have been a little less terse, but a simple “oh, I didn’t realize,” or something along those lines would be the response expected of most adults.

Go tell her you’re sorry for snapping, and you two can have a conversation about how these things affect you.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.