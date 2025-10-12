Grocery Store Customer Wanted A Promotional Item Without Buying The Products You Had To Buy To Get The Promotion, But The Store Manager Tricked Her Into Buying The Items Anyway

I swear, some people go to stores to annoy employees just because they are bored and have nothing else to do…

Do you want to pay for a free bowl? Ok, I can do that. “Not my story, my father-in-law Matt was a grocery store manager in the 1960s. There was a promotion that if you bought 3 boxes of cake mix, you’d get a mixing bowl for free.

Karens go wayyyyyyy back.

Enter Karen. Yes, they’ve been around all along, we just didn’t have internet to laugh at them together. A cashier comes and tells Matt that a customer asked for the manager. Karen wanted to buy the mixing bowl from the promotion but not the cake mixes. The cashier explained to her that it’s part of the promotion, she can’t sell the bowl, no price for it. Matt went to the customer and she proceeded to complain about the cashier, the store, incompetent people, blah blah blah. Matt listened (he was a great listener) and solved the problem.

Here’s the deal.

Matt: I’ll tell you what. I’ll sell you the bowl. He told the cashier to ring up $3.00 (the price of 3 cake mixes, all manual input at the time! ). He turns back to Karen: Because you’re such a good customer, I’ll throw in 3 mixes for free.

Karen was ecstatic and left happy. I loved Matt”

Matt was a very clever manager. The customer wasn’t very smart.

This story is the perfect example of why some customers like to complain about nothing.

