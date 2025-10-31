Guest At A Wedding Ordered A Pizza Because She Wasn’t Fed, But Then The Bride Said She Was Rude, And Now She’s Wondering If She Did Something Wrong

Weddings can be a lot of fun, but in many cases, they can make for a very long day.

This guest says that she wasn’t fed for over eight hours, so she ordered a pizza to the reception, but that just made the bride mad.

She made this video asking viewers for their input. It starts with her saying, “Am I wrong for ordering a pizza to a wedding after we weren’t fed for 8 hours?”

I mean, 8 hours is a long time, but still. She goes on, “So I went to a friend’s wedding recently, and it was an absolutely beautiful day, but it was a very long day. The wedding took place at 12 PM and there was photos, drinks, more photos, with no food in sight.”

That is odd that they would have a ceremony at that time but not think to provide food.

She goes on, “When it got to 8 PM, I was absolutely struggling. I hadn’t eaten since breakfast. No food had been served other than a few tiny canapes, which disappeared instantly. I was starting to get hangry, so me and my friend who I was with decided to order a pizza, sneakily, to the venue. When it arrived, I slipped outside to grab it and I shared it with a couple of other people at the table who were also starving.”

I understand being hungry, but this is definitely tacky behavior.

Word got round, and now the bride is furious with me and said if I’d just been patient, food was arriving in the next 30 minutes. She told me that I embarrassed her and undermined the catering. A couple of guests said that I just did what everyone else was thinking, but some others told me it was tacky and disrespectful.”

It was definitely tacky and disrespectful, no doubt about that.

The video ends with her saying, “I just don’t see how you can expect someone to be at your wedding for 8 hours without feeding them anything, and there wasn’t any options to purchase food separately. So, am I wrong for ordering a pizza to the middle of a wedding?”

Yes, she is wrong.

Of course, the bride is also wrong for not providing food, but sometimes you just have to suck it up and deal with the inconvenience.

Watch the full video below to see what you think about the situation.

The people in the comments seem to mostly understand why she did it.

This person says it is shocking not to feed people for 8 hours.

This commenter points out that people with diabetes may have had medical issues.

This person says they would never let guests go hungry.

Everyone in this story is rude.

