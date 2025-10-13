Gym-Going Couple Have Always Exercised Together And Eaten Together Afterwards, But Now The Boyfriend Wants To Change Some Of His Habits

When you’re in a long-term relationship, its common that you will have certain traditions, or things that you always do as a couple.

For some this is watching a certain TV show, others have regular date nights, while the couple in this story go to the gym together.

But when the boyfriend decided the time had come to take his health and fitness a little more seriously, he knew that the change in pace would impact his girlfriend.

Read on to find out how he tackled the situation.

AITA for choosing to be healthier and changing some habits? My girlfriend and I tend to go to the gym together, but she can be pretty inconsistent. We’ll normally plan to go after work, but when she gets back she’ll just ask to go tomorrow instead. This has been becoming more frequent, but I decided a couple of weeks ago to start taking my health and fitness more seriously. I’m starting running regularly in between gym sessions, so I mentioned to my girlfriend that from now on we’re going to need to go to the gym when we say, since putting it off a day isn’t going to work now since I’ll be running that day.

Let’s see how she responded to this.

I said if she doesn’t want to go then that’s fine but I’ll still be going. She mentioned that it’s something we do together, and I pointed out we still can go together, but she just has to go when we say we’re going to go. I said I need to be consistent with it, so if she wants us to go together then she’ll need to be consistent too. She said it feels like I’m having a go at her for not wanting to go a lot of the time, so I told her that her not wanting to go doesn’t mean I also have to cancel my plans.

And his girlfriend really took his comments personally.

She just said again that it feels like I’m saying she isn’t as active as she should be. I told her it’s nothing to do with her, it’s about me wanting to get healthier. I mentioned I’d also be cutting out takeaways so won’t be ordering food anymore, and that I’ll be heavily cutting down on junk food. I said she’s free to but I’ll just make my own food, but she said we should be eating together and it’s weird if she just orders for herself.

Read on to find out how he reacted.

I said it’s not weird at all and she shouldn’t be relying on me when she want to order food. But now I’m wondering if I’m wrong for changing my habits to be healthier? AITA?

It sounds like this guy really wants to make strides in his health and fitness, but he feels like his girlfriend is holding him back.

She, on the other hand, seems to be worried about getting left behind.

He’s made it very clear that she’s more than welcome to come along with him, and that she’s more than welcome to continue eating junk food, but it seems like there is some unspoken or lost communication between them.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought that the girlfriend was being too clingy.

But others helped make him aware of the impacts that this sudden change would have on his girlfriend’s life.

Meanwhile, this Redditor read between the lines, to explain why she might be hesitant.

If going to the gym together and eating together are big parts of their relationship, it’s understandable that she is anxious to see everything changing.

But it’s also understandable that he wants to take his health and fitness more seriously.

It’s important that they work together to make compromises, rather than him just telling his girlfriend how things are going to look going forward.

For both of their health and wellbeing, she needs a say too.

