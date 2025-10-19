Hardworking Couple Made A Life For Themselves In Another Country, But Now The Husband’s Lazy Brother Wants To Move In With Them

Imagine working really hard to pave your own way in the world alongside your spouse.

If your brother-in-law wanted to move in with you, would you let him?

In today’s story, one woman is in this situation, and she is completely against the idea of letting her brother-in-law move in with them.

Let’s read the whole story to see why she feels this way.

AITAH for asking my husband to not let his brother stay with us for indefinite period of time? Me (31F) and my husband (33M) are from subcontinent where there is one head of the family, usually toxic and emotionally abusive. We came to uae some 5 years back, have a kid who goes to school. We are both working. We had to do it all by ourselves. From bed space, to childbirth and slowly moved towards a small 1bhk this year.

They really do have a lot to be proud of.

I’m very thankful and happy to be where I am in life today. We work had “daily” on our personal and career goals. Our kid is watching us strive for a better future.

Here’s the situation with her husband’s younger brother.

My husband has a younger brother (31M) who did not work a day in his life. He finds new passions, work towards them for a few months, gets bored and give up. He is married and has a 5 month old baby. Their family lives off of my FIL. They have a lot of issues in the home. Now my BIL wants to move out of country. While I agree with this decision but my FIL just asked my husband to accommodate him in our home.

She thinks this is a horrible idea.

We have 1 bathroom. The apartment is already small for the 3 of us as is. As much as I know my BIL, he will mooch off of us as long as he can. He has no real skills. He is not hardworking and he doesn’t have any passion in life that he strives for. I asked my husband I can’t keep him in the house. It’s a privacy hazard for me. I’m already over stimulated and overworked as is. I can’t take care of a man child and care for his needs as well. Should I be accommodating him?

