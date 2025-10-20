He Chose Counting Calories Instead Of Appreciating His Wife’s Cooking Efforts, So Their Evening Turned Sour Fast

People often try to stick to their diet no matter what, but sometimes it comes at the wrong cost.

One man had a chance to show his sick wife he appreciated her effort cooking a special meal for him, but instead, he turned her thoughtful gesture into a game of calorie math.

AITA for not eating the dish my wife made because it didn’t fit my diet? My wife and I are from different countries, and I currently live in her country.

Lately, I’ve been very strict about tracking my calories and macros because I’m trying to get in shape and lower my body fat. I pay especially close attention to my fat intake. Today at work, I accidentally went about 10g over my daily fat limit.

Later that evening, my wife (who had just come home from work and is also sick with a cold) tried to surprise me by making a traditional side dish from my country. It’s made with Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, and olive oil. She even used non-fat Greek yogurt, but just one tablespoon of olive oil adds about 12–13g of fat.

I thanked her sincerely for making the effort, especially while she wasn’t feeling well, but I explained that I couldn’t eat it tonight since I was already over my fat limit for the day. I told her I’d happily eat it tomorrow morning instead. To finish hitting my protein goal for today, I just ate some plain non-fat Greek yogurt by itself.

Because I skipped the dish she made (even though I ate the same plain yogurt base she used), she got upset and said she felt offended. So… AITA for not eating it?

This commenter doesn’t think it’s near as much of a big deal as he’s making it out to be.

Truly sustainable diets should leave room for flexibility.

If there’s anything worth “cheating” on a diet over, it’s this.

He thought he was making a healthy choice, but it came at the cost of compassion for his wife.

Sometimes showing your love is worth the extra calories.

