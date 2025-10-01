He Learned Their Long-Term Partner Wasn’t Invited To Their Sibling’s Wedding, So They Decided Not To Attend At All

Weddings are meant to celebrate love and unity.

This person was shocked when their sibling excluded their long-term partner from the wedding invitation.

They tried to confront their sibling, but were only told to either attend alone or not attend at all.

When they decided not to go, they were accused of being selfish.

AITA for refusing to attend my sibling’s wedding because they disrespected my partner? My sibling decided to exclude my partner from the wedding invitation. Claiming they didn’t “fit the vibe.” We’ve been together for years, And I felt deeply hurt by this.

This person decided not to attend their sibling’s wedding instead.

When I confronted my sibling, they dismissed my feelings. They told me I could either come alone or not at all. I chose not to attend because I couldn’t support an event that disregarded someone I love. Family says I’m being selfish and causing unnecessary drama. AITA?

Loving your family means loving the person they are with.

