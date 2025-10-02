He Recently Bought An Apartment Building, But He Refuses To Let His Homeless Friend Live There For Free

Imagine working really hard to make a good life for yourself.

If you had a friend who found himself homeless, would you give him a free place to stay, or would you refuse?

The man in today’s story is in this situation, and he does not want to help out his friend; however, his girlfriend thinks they should help him. Keep reading to see what you think they should do.

AITA for not letting my friend stay in my second property? I (27M) come from poverty – like, bad poverty. Myself, my parents and two sisters grew up in a studio apartment barely surviving and it was horrible. I loved my family, but I hated my living situation. Because I found it so hard at home, I threw myself into my studies. I was in every extra curricular and ended up doing really well in school because of how much time I spent there studying and doing extra credit etc.

Thankfully, this got me a full ride to the college of my dreams and my family were really proud of me. I did great at college and enjoyed having my own space in the dorms. I left and went straight into work – I saved a lot of money, made good investments and was frugal which now means I’m financially stable and have a really sweet house with my girlfriend (21F) as well as helping my parents and sister out.

Recently, we decided to branch out into owning and renting properties and bought a neat little apartment near where my friend, who we’ll call P (34M), is based. P recently found himself homeless after falling short on rent a few too many times. He’s been couch surfing and it’s only gotten worse since he lost his job for failing a drug test. He found out through another friend of ours that me and my girlfriend got this apartment and has been blowing up my phone non stop about wondering if he could stay in it. I called him back last night and said that I was happy to rent it to him, but that he couldn’t live there rent-free as it just wouldn’t be sustainable for me.

He called me an AH and said I made more than enough money for him to stay there just until he was back on his feet. I feel bad because I know this could help him, but I also don’t trust him. His last apartment was a wreck, and even if I was to rent it to him – what’s to say he pays it? My girlfriend thinks we should let him stay there for a bit until he at least has a job, but I don’t trust him to hold his end of the bargain and only stay there short-term as he has a reputation for being given an inch and taking a mile. AITA?

