He Wants To Spend Time With His Boyfriend, But He’s Always Ditching Him For His Friends

Coordinating schedules is one of the most difficult parts of relationships.

What would you do if your partner seemed to not only never have time for you, but always put their friends first?

One person asked for advice on Reddit about this, and was met with mixed results.

Here’s what went down.

AITAH for being upset my boyfriend does stuff he planned for us with other people?

My (M23) boyfriend (M22) has been doing this often as of late, and it hurts my feelings. He will ask me to do something with him, or I will ask, and then I find out later he went and did it with one of his friends/himself.

Oof. Annoying, but common problem.

For example, he wanted to rewatch his favorite show together this summer. I asked him a couple times the last month if he wanted to start it and he said “not today”, which I always support what he’s feeling for his free time.

Sounds like a good partner.

But last night, he told me he finished season 1, so he must have started watching it without me. He did this with the new Elden Ring too. We were going to co-op it together, but he went ahead and did it with his friend, and then didn’t want to replay it when I asked.

This is potentially indicative of bigger issues?

He’s done it with a few movies too, and going bowling. I got really upset at him last night when he told me he watched the show without me. He did not understand why I was hurt.

Sounds like that’s the real issue here.

I tried to tell him quality time is super important to me and it’s hard to spend time together during the school semesters. I thought we would do more together this summer but he keeps going back on his plans for us by doing them with friends. He basically told me “it’s easier to say no to you than them because we are closer.”

Maybe a valid point, but still.

He does not want to disappoint his friends. I don’t want to put pressure on him but he is really upsetting me with this. AITAH?

Yikes, common relationship issue, but not a death sentence. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

These kind of situations are what make love hurt.

