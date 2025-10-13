He Worked From Home And Refused To Do Extra Chores, So His Girlfriend Accused Him Of Being Selfish

When couples move in together, the question of who does what around the house becomes a central one.

One man felt lucky to have a remote job, but when his girlfriend expected him to start picking up more and more of the housework, he started feeling more like a housekeeper and less like a partner.

AITA for telling my girlfriend I won’t do all the cleaning just because I work from home? I (29m) work remotely full-time. My gf (28f) works at an office.

We recently moved in together, and suddenly she expects me to handle all the household chores because I’m already home all day.

I told her that working from home doesn’t mean I’m free to vacuum, cook, and do laundry between meetings.

I already do my fair share, but she keeps saying it’s not equal because she commutes. Last week I refused to do the dishes she left after dinner, saying I wasn’t going to be treated like her housekeeper. She snapped that I was being selfish. AITA for refusing to do more chores just because I work from home?

Household chores are a common sticking point for many couples, but finding a fair balance is essential.

What did Reddit think?

He wasn’t wrong for wanting his work time to be respected, and she wasn’t wrong for wanting support after long days.

The real challenge ahead is learning how to compromise without resentment.

