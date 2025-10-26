Her Best Friend Since Middle School Has Never Reciprocated Her Efforts To Keep The Friendship, So She Plans To Ignore Her During Childbirth

Some friendships are simply one-sided.

AITAH for Not Reaching Out to My Best Friend Anymore or Being There for Her Baby’s Birth? My best friend (28F) and I (28F) have been close since middle school. We even lived together during college. After college, I went through a really rough breakup with someone I’d been with for eight years. During that time, I found out my ex had confessed to my best friend that he loved her. And she kept that from me for a long while. It added so much to the pain.

After the breakup, I really needed her support, but she was rarely there for me. She had a lot going on. She had a new relationship, a marriage, and even a pregnancy that she decided not to go through with. I supported her through all of that, and helped with her wedding. I even gave her money out of love.

But it felt like planting seeds in soil that never sprouted. I kept giving and waiting for some kind of growth in return, but it never came. Recently, she had a baby shower and expected everyone to handle things. She planned it poorly and communicated badly.

Even on my birthday, she was distant. Now, she’s asking me to be in the delivery room when her baby is born. But I just don’t feel that connection anymore. I feel like I’ve given so much and got so little in return that I’m done planting seeds in barren ground. So, AITAH for not wanting to reach out anymore or be there for her delivery?

