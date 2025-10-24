Her Boyfriend Worked Hard And Got Hired By A Great Company, And Now His Girlfriend Is Sharing How Impressed She Is With His Achievements

Can we all take a moment to recognize the people in our lives who are working hard and accomplishing their goals?

Let’s do it!

And now let’s give this woman some love, because she obviously has a lot of it for her boyfriend.

Check out what she had to say on Reddit!

My boyfriend’s hard work is paying off and I’m beyond proud of him. “I 28F have been with my boyfriend 24M for almost 2 years. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in February and was in the top 10% of his class.

Sweet!

This week he landed his dream job. This place is actually one of the hardest places to get hired on to in our city. I’m so proud of him and being able to be by his side to watch him achieve his goals is such a huge honor for me. He’s seriously my best friend and we have been looking at rings, I’m so excited to one day say yes to my best friend.

She’s really feeling this guy!

I just wanted to come on here and brag about him and his hard work. If you are reading this, don’t give up on your dreams, I believe in you.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person was impressed.

Another reader chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It sounds like this guy is going places!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.