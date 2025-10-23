Her Coworker Called Her Cheap, But Her Clapping Back Is Taking It Too Far

Navigating dynamics with coworkers can be an absolute minefield, especially when you consider them friends.

What would you do if your colleague with whom you were friendly insulted you out of nowhere?

One woman recently aired her drama on Reddit to mixed results.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for calling my co worker cheap We are a group of 3, we were on lunch, and my coworker(F) starts narrating a story about a friend of hers. Her friend was apparently being overworked and was growing frustrated. I instinctively pull out my phone and look her friend up on Teams.

Pretty normal thing to do in this day and age.

Why? No reason at all, it was just out of curiosity. It was just a reflexive action with no intention or thought behind the action. That angered my co worker a lot, and she called me “cheap”.

Doesn’t sound like she’s using that word correctly…

I asked why? She said she felt that looking her friend up was stalkerish/cheap…

That’s a bit of a stretch.

I explained to her that I didn’t look her up on a social media site, I just reflexively looked her up on Teams, maybe wanted to see her role etc. Tbh I don’t know myself, it was just a reflexive curiosity. She refused to let it go. So I clapped back and said: “I think people who meaninglessly call others cheap are the real cheap ones”.

Oof. An intense response, but sounds like it was warranted? Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Most people felt everyone was a little at fault.

And a lot of folks got hung up on the phone usage.

Some people just felt the whole situation was weird.

One person questioned the ages of everyone involved.

Though one person really got to the center of what was going on.

This one sounds like an HR nightmare.

