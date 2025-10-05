Her Coworker Won’t Stop Asking Her Ridiculous Questions And Making Snarky Comments, And It’s Getting To The Point Where She Wants To Report Him To HR

A blessing and a curse of working in an office setting is the wide variety of personalities that are forced to blend together.

How would you handle an irritating, and downright problematic coworker…who was also your at-home neighbor?

One girl recently took to Reddit to ask for advice on exactly this.

Here are the details.

WIBTA for reporting my work colleague? In the office where I work it is just me and this man, 5 days a week for the last year. There is another girl there Mondays and Fridays and she said she doesn’t notice any of this behavior when I’m not there.

Seems convenient.

He narrates everything he is doing – I put in headphones, he calls my name, I pretend I can’t hear, he waves at me, I take out the headphones, he asks me ridiculous questions – e.g. One time he asked me if Yellowstone was on Netflix. He makes snarky comments if I take a slightly longer break e.g. “Oh I was beginning to think you were gone home” etc. He is just the type that always has something to say.

Sounds like corporate nightmare fuel.

I worked 8am-4pm and was packing up to go home “Jesus you’re not going home already are you? It would be great to have a half day like that”. Even though we are both contracted to work 8 hours a day – Unsure why he cannot get all of his work done in that time frame also he has absolutely zero authority over me or anyone else at work.

When those types don’t have authority, they make it up.

The stairs in my work building are pretty much single file, I was already halfway up them as he was waiting to go down and politely apologized. To which he replied: “You should be sorry, know your masters, men have been in charge for thousands of years, women shouldn’t be let near anything more dangerous than a spoon” Not sure what triggered that but pop off I guess.

Not the misogyny…

Another example, one time I was having an extremely bad eczema flareup on my eyelid so I had no makeup on it – tired, red, sore looking eyes – He almost excitedly asked me if I had been crying, I said no, he then said: “Oh, just been drinking a lot?” I said no again, then just said: “Smoking dope?” I again said no. He gestured to his own eyes and said: “Oh it’s just that your eyes look very…” and didn’t finish his sentence but had a disgusted look on his face.

What is with this guy?

I explained I was having an eczema flareup and he said “Oh I thought it was from something more exciting… like cocaine”. These are just a few examples of his smart remarks.

Sounds pretty obnoxious.

Also important to note he has worked at this place for around 17 years and I have only been here a year and a half. Would I be TA for reporting him given all of the personal history there and the awkwardness of the fact that we are basically neighbors? Plus all of his experience at the company when I am relatively new.

Yikes. People like that need to invent authority in order to feel better about themselves, and it sounds like the original poster is bearing the brunt of it.

Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say.

Some suggested involving HR.

Others asked some important questions.

One person was fairly levelheaded.

A few got very invested.

Though some weren’t optimistic.

Where’s the LinkedIn copypasta with advice on this one?

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.