Her Elderly Mother Criticized Her A Lot During A Holiday Vacation, So She And Her Husband Decided To Cut Their Visit Short

If a visit with your mother wasn’t going well, would you proceed with the visit as planned anyway, or would you change your plans and cut the visit short?

AITA for extending my family holiday and not going back to my mother’s I (39F), my husband (39M), and my daughter (4F) are currently visiting my home country. We live in the UK, and my home country is Greece. We were initially planning to stay a couple of nights with my mother (80F) who lives in a big city, and then go to the seaside for 3 nights. Then, we would go back to my mother’s place for 2 nights before heading home.

My relationship with my mother has always been fraught. She constantly criticises everything about my life. During the 2 nights we stayed there, she told me I’d let myself go. She said I was spoiling my child (who we recently adopted as I am unable to conceive) and that my husband is “using” me, whatever that means.

She is housebound and not very mobile, but refuses any help whatsoever. Anyway, it was a very charged environment, and her apartment is very old and a lot of it is not safe for a child. Therefore, my husband decided the best thing for us is to extend our seaside stay and just swing by and see my mother on the day we are due to fly back.

I happen to agree with that wholeheartedly. We have got her gifts and offered to take her out for a meal when we get back. But still, I am torn. Am I in the wrong here?

