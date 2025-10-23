Her Future Sister-In-Law Cut Her Out Of Her Bridal Party, But Is Now Trying To Act Like Nothing Happened

Being part of a bridal party is both a blessing and a curse. But still, it’s nice to be asked, right?

What would you do if someone tried to sneakily cut you out of their bridal party, then play dumb about it?

One girl on Reddit recently asked advice on this exact situation.

Here’s what went down.

AITAH for not wanting to do a wedding reading after being cut from the bridal party? So when my brother’s fiancée first got engaged, she asked me to be a bridesmaid. She even told me who else she was asking and started talking about the bachelorette party.

That was over a year ago. Since then… crickets.

Yikes. Sounds like their budget reared its head?

Their wedding is about 5 months away now and I hadn’t heard a single thing. I finally called her just to check in because I didn’t want to assume. I said I wasn’t trying to pressure her but just wanted to know if I should be budgeting for a dress, bachelorette trip, all the usual stuff..

This already sounds uncomfortable.

That’s when she told me they decided to only have 5 people in the wedding party but that they want me to do a reading instead. Here’s where I feel hurt: she still added other people to the bridal party, so it’s not like they “downsized” across the board. I was clearly cut out and she never said anything until I asked. It kinda feels like they were hoping I’d just forget I was asked in the first place.

That’s definitely what their approach was.

And honestly, being asked to do a reading in the same conversation I was told I wasn’t a bridesmaid anymore just feels like a pity role. I told her I had no hard feelings, but I was way more upset than I expected. So… AITAH if I don’t want to do the reading at all? And is it fair that my feelings are hurt here?

As trivial as wedding party nonsense can be, that sounds hurtful. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

A few jumped to some helpful responses for her.

The majority were sympathetic.

Though some tried to understand the bride.

Others helped her think of outs.

One person offered another perspective.

Hopefully this girl finds an effective way to say: “I Don’t”.

