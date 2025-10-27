Her Grandma Handmade Barbie Toys That She Loved As A Child, So This Young Mom Wanted To Share The Nostalgia With The World

Finding toys or other things from your childhood can be very nostalgic.

When this young lady was going through her grandma’s things, she found some handmade Barbie furniture that she absolutely loved, so she made a video about it.

She made a video to show the world some of her favorite toys, which her grandma hand-made. The video starts off with her smiling at the camera, and the caption reads, “Crying because I’m about to hand down my 35-year-old Barbie furniture to my daughters, hand-made by my Grandma.”

What a sweet memory. As the video goes through to show each piece, she says, “As a kid, I never realized or appreciated the incredible detail in every piece.”

Grandma really put a lot of work into these beautiful toys.

She lists all the items she has in the caption, “Full living room, bedroom set, dining room…And even a bathroom!”

Too cute! I bet she played with these for countless hours.

The video ends with her caption saying, “I hope it brings them the same joy it brought me.”

I’m sure they will! Those are some really well-made toys.

These toys will have been played with by grandma, child, grandchild, and now great-grandchildren. What a great tradition.

