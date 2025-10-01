Her Mom Refused To Take Her To The City To Get A Prom Dress, So She Threatened To Buy The Dress With Her Dad Instead

Sometimes parents can be completely unreasonable and go back on their word.

AITAH For cancelling a trip with my mom For context I (F18) live in a small town, and I’m graduating next year. We don’t have any prom dress stores in town so the plan was to go visit my cousin in a bigger city nearby, do some back to school shopping, and pick a dress while there for three days.

From the jump my mom has made it clear she does not want to go. From procrastinating the planning, to not wanting to drive in the city (I do not have my license yet, so we would be taking public transit and walking everywhere despite the fact that she has trouble with being on her leg for long periods of time), to making all sorts of comments about how it’s pointless and I probably won’t even find a dress anyway, to straight up picking fights with me about it.

I know she hates travelling in general anyway, so I asked if she wanted me to go with my dad instead (they are separated and while my dad is civil, my mom is not). And she flat out refused, not because she wanted to go but because she didn’t want him to take me. This has been going on for about 3 months of back and forth arguments between us about what to do. Finally I just caved, picked a day that she agreed too and planned the whole thing myself. This included buying shuttle tickets to the city since she didn’t want to drive.

From the jump I have had a bad feeling about this, and I was right. At this point I am about at my limit and I warn my mom point blank that if she keeps picking fights or making jabs at me I’m cancelling the trip. And she agrees and says she won’t, so I go ahead and buy the non refundable shuttle tickets on her card as she told me too, and leave it at that. The next day I start booking dress appointments.

The same day I get it all planned and scheduled out my mom comes to me saying we also need a hotel room. The cousin we were staying with lives in a one bedroom apartment, so the plan was to give my mom the couch and I would just take the floor (she also has a cat that I am terribly allergic too, but I was willing to deal with that since before I was told we can’t get a hotel room). All of a sudden the couch isn’t good enough, which is whatever. So we look at hotels, they’re all too expensive for her, so I say we can just stay with the cousin. Not good enough. And here we go again.

Another pointless fight that ends in me crying and having what feels like a mental break. I’m done. I tell her the trip is cancelled, that I can’t keep doing this, and lock myself in the bathroom to have a panic attack (I’ve been having them on and off for a while, arguments and stress can trigger it). I realized that if this is what it’s like now, then going on that trip with her is just gonna be committing myself to 3 days of arguments and I would rather not do.

So the next day I cancel the tickets and appointments, and offer to pay my mom back. She refuses with the excuse that ‘she’ll just have to give me back the money later’ which I don’t understand because it’s money from my savings that I had no specific plan for beyond saving it. I then call my dad and he also offers to pay my mom back and take me as he originally did. And now my mom is mad at me, calling me spoiled (I can fully acknowledge that might be true, I’ve had a pretty good life) and a brat just throwing a tantrum.

She’s talking to other family members about this such as my aunt and uncle who are on her side. Up until this point my mom has basically been the closest person to me. I can’t say we never argued about pointless crap, but this is the worst it’s gotten and I usually cave or we sweep it under the rug the next day. I feel horrible for this, and I want to apologize but I just cannot see how I’m truly in the wrong.

She knows my prom dress has always been something really important to me (I want to be a fashion designer one day) and instead of being excited with me she starts acting it’s a chore. Like I’m a chore. So, AITA?

