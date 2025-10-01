Her Husband Demanded She Handle All The Housework And Pack His Lunch Every Day, So She Decided To Stop Catering To His Entitlement

Relationships work best when both partners pull their weight, but not every household finds that balance.

For one woman, the real tension started when her husband expected her to handle every chore at home, plus pack his lunch every day.

It was the final straw in a long saga of doing way more than her fair share.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not packing my husband’s lunch This has been an ongoing argument between my husband and me. We repeatedly have arguments about finances. For years he has bought his lunch and bought coffee in the mornings, etc.

So she decides to give him a little wake-up call.

During our financial arguments, I frequently bring up the fact that he buys lunch daily. I tell him that if he was so concerned about money, then he would cut buying lunch every day.

She feels like she does way more than her fair share around the household.

I am a paid caretaker for our disabled child, so essentially, I get paid to be a SAHM to our disabled son. He says that because I am home and “not busy,” that I can pack his lunch. I am far from not busy. I clean the house daily. Laundry and dishes daily. I pack lunch and backpacks, and I taxi drive our children everywhere as well as attend multiple meetings, doctor’s appointments, therapy appointments, etc., for our disabled son.

So she thinks he should be up to a measly task like packing his lunch.

I don’t feel that I should be packing a lunch for this grown man. He is perfectly capable. He’s just unwilling and feels that it’s my job to do this. He works out of the house and commutes over an hour each way. To say that I handle everything on the homefront and with our kids would be an understatement.

But when she buys something for herself, her husband is the first to criticize her for it.

I do not purchase coffee or lunch or anything of the sort. When I do, he points out how I’m home and have access to cook my own food at home.

She’s made plenty of sacrifices up to this point.

The only consistent thing I spend money on is getting my hair done every six weeks, which I told him I would start doing myself to save money. So AITA for not packing my husband’s lunch every day for work?

In her mind, a grown man should definitely be able to pack his own meal.

What did Reddit think?

It’s high time her husband steps up and starts doing some housework of his own.

To say her husband is in the wrong would be a massive understatement for this user.

Her husband seems to be underestimating just how difficult being a SAHM can be.

Since he really seems to need it, this commenter offers a tip that could make packing lunches easier for him.

At his age, he should be able to handle tasks like this on his own.

This relationship should feel like a partnership, not servitude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.