Her Husband Ignored Her Directions And Listened To His Brother Instead, So Their Road Trip Turned Into A Bitter Argument

Long hours spent jammed in a car can often bring out the worst in people on road trips, especially when everyone thinks they know the right way.

For one woman, navigation turned into a heated debate when her husband and his brother decided their “instincts” were better than her directions.

But at the core of the argument was her intensifying feeling that her husband didn’t care defend her point of view.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for yelling at husband and BIL for not listening to my navigation directions. We were driving out of state, in an unknown area, and I was the navigator for my husband who was driving.

The couple soon disagreed on interpreting their smartphone’s directions.

I told my husband that he needed to turn left in 1/2 mile. He thought we needed to turn right, and I was explaining to him that no, the map says left.

So her brother-in-law joins the discussion.

His brother chimed in (he didn’t have a map pulled up) and agreed with my husband that we should turn right, not left.

This is far from the first time this has happened.

Back story is that this happens a lot where my BIL will agree with my husband over something we are arguing about.

But soon she discovers she was right all along.

So when it came time to turn, we pulled over, looked at the map together, and lo and behold, we had to turn left—just like I told him. He and I travel together a lot and usually don’t have this issue, but having his brother traveling with us added to the stress.

So she lost her cool.

I ended up getting upset and yelled and said they could just figure out the navigation themselves if they couldn’t trust me to do it.

She knows she was doing him a favor by helping, but he and his brother undermined her yet again.

But the thing is, my BIL isn’t tech-savvy and doesn’t know how to use Google Maps, and my husband doesn’t like to use the display of the car. I took over the task again but remained upset for a while. I told my husband later that I feel he listens to his brother over me sometimes and vice versa, and it is stressful for me to be contradicted while giving directions. AITA?

If they didn’t care to listen to her, they shouldn’t have asked in the first place.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Why not just sit back and relax at this point?

To this commenter, this is a tale as old as time.

Or maybe it’s part of a larger pattern.

Perhaps the tech should do all the talking here.

A wrong turn is one thing, but this situation goes much deeper.

The real problem was constantly feeling unheard by the people she loved.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.