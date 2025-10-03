Her In-Laws Ate The Only Food She Could Have At The BBQ, So She Ordered Takeout And Got Called A Spoiled Princess

Family get-togethers can go south fast when people ignore boundaries, especially around food.

What would you do if you brought your own meal to a gathering for health reasons, only to find it gone before you even sat down?

Would you suck it up and go hungry? Or would you have some food delivered?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact scenario and ends up biting off more than she can chew.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for ordering a takeaway after my in-laws ate my food and called me a picky eater? I (30s f) had a BBQ with my partner’s family about a week ago. Both me and my partner brought food for ourselves and to share as well, since I don’t eat certain things. I don’t eat meat apart from bird meat, fish/seafood, can’t have too many lactose products or anything too oily, and intolerant to a couple of fruits – with all the above, I get very nasty stomach issues if consumed, and fish, no matter how fresh or cooked, just stinks to me. This was the case from a very young age. The food we brought included some chicken pieces, wings, and veggies like asparagus, potatoes, and corn. After we got settled, I went to grab some of the food we brought to find out that all of it was gone.

As it turns out, others had already eaten the food they brought.

I questioned my FIL about it, as he was in charge of the grill, and he told me that other family members ate it first. I pointed out that it was the food we brought with us and intended to eat ourselves, too, but both FIL and MIL dismissed me and said I was just being a picky eater since there was still food on the table (beef and pork, which I can’t eat). I got annoyed and just ordered a takeaway for myself (I don’t have stomach issues after eating from the place). My in-laws called me a ******* since I didn’t ask anyone else if they wanted to order too, and because it made some of the kids upset (the “kids” in question are all between 14 and 35+ in age). My partner is torn between, and my in-laws are still making sparky comments and calling me a “spoiled princess.” AITA?

Eek! The in-laws really sound like something else.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about her ordering takeaway.

This person has food allergies and can relate.

Here’s someone who understands this situation well.

For this reader, it makes no sense.

According to this person, they showed how they really feel.

She did nothing wrong.

It’s crazy to expect someone with dietary restrictions to eat foods they can’t tolerate.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.