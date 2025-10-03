Her Mother Called Her Ungrateful For Refusing Her Cheap, Unethical Gifts, So Their Relationship Took A Turn For The Worse

Gifts are supposed to make people happy, but sometimes they do the exact opposite.

One young woman found herself at odds with her mother, who wouldn’t stop buying cheap fast fashion gifts that clashed with her values.

But when she continuously refused the gifts, her mother refused to understand why.

AITA for turning down my mothers terrible gifts My mother is grossly obsessed with purchasing cheap garbage off of sites like Temu and Shein and then gifting said garbage to me and my friends.

She then gets angry at me for turning down the gifts, as I personally hate supporting exploitation and unfair labor. She says things like, “It’s the thought that counts,” but is it really? I don’t think it’s very thoughtful to buy me something that goes against my very ethics.

Regardless, she does feel a little bad for turning down the gifts.

Anyway, I feel like a bit of a jerk for denying gifts from someone, but the quantity of stuff she buys can’t be understated. Tiny meaningless things like a keychain with a quote on it or something. I DON’T WANT IT!

But she feels like her mom is refusing to see her side of things.

She simply chooses to ignore me and keep buying stuff and then continues to get upset and angry, calling me “rude” and an “ungrateful little jerk.” AITA for turning down the gifts?

“It’s the thought that counts” means nothing when the gift is utterly thoughtless.

Redditors weigh in with their thoughts.

This commenter thinks her mother’s habit is more about her own dependence than it is about doing something nice for her.

She’s definitely not in the wrong, but her mom is.

Clearly her mother has a different idea of what “generous” actually means.

“It’s the thought that counts” is only a valid excuse when the gift is actually thoughtful.

Her mother needs to put an end to this harmful habit.

