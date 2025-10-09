Her Mother Has Been Snoring And Sulking While On Their Vacation In Italy, So This Woman Is Thinking Of Moving To Another Room

Italy is a very popular holiday destination.

This woman went on a holiday to Italy with her mom.

But her mom has been snoring and sulking the whole time.

She feels like a carer, so she’s thinking of moving to a different room away from her mom.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not wanting to share a bed with my mother I’m (34F) currently on holiday with my mother (65F) in Italy. However, for the last few nights her snoring has been so bad, I can’t sleep even with earplugs in. I have even contemplated sleeping on the bathroom floor. I mentioned this, and now she’s sulking, watching her iPad while we are in beautiful Italy.

Her mom is not enjoying their vacation in Italy.

She also mentioned that she couldn’t sleep well if I were in another room or hotel. This holiday has been a bust. She confessed she doesn’t like Italian food at all so we haven’t been out for dinner.

She doesn’t know if she should move to another room.

She will eat the crisps and fruit gummies I bring back though.

I feel like I’m her carer or something. So, AITA for not wanting to share a bed with her for the remaining 4 nights? Should I suck it up and get on with it?

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story.

This one offers some honest advice.

You need sleep, says this user.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

And finally, people are siding with her.

If you can’t enjoy Italy, you can’t enjoy anything.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.