Her Neighbors Want To Rent Her Large Parking Space, But She Doesn’t Like Them So She Won’t Do It

AITA for refusing to rent out my parking spaces to my neighbors with kids and insulting them? “I (27F) am currently single. I purchased a nice big apartment in a quiet neighborhood a few years ago and along with it I also got 3 parking spaces (each for about 25k). This is a lot of money but at the time I figured parking was bad and it was about to get worse in terms of availability.

That turned out to be true. I have two cars and my ex used to have one, so we used all three spaces. Recently we broke up and I started traveling a lot. I let my baby cousin use one of my cars so I had 2 free parking spots. I offered them to my only neighbor which I like- she is engaged but has no children. I rented them both to her for $100 even though realistically rent should be $700-800 (I checked prices are going crazy, one space rents for $300-400). The rest of our neighbors were not a favorite choice of mine because honestly they suck. One of my parking spaces is kind of small and I have a big BMW which I parked in that spot one night.

The next day they had parked in such a way that I was unable to move without crashing into someone. When I asked them to move their cars and promised to just switch around parking spots so issue doesn’t repeat, I got the answer “You are smart enough to leave your car there, you should be smart to get it out. Don’t you have a million cars? Go drive something else.” I got them towed and they screamed their *** off, so that was fun. Suffice to say we are not friends with the 4 families involved in this fiasco which is why my lovely neighbor, Sky, who defended me, got my parking spots.

People noticed Sky’s cars and only a few days later they made a building association meeting (something I have not been invited to in a year) and sat me down and let me know that the parking situation is unfair. They said I have to put the parking spots up for the whole building and have a ‘rent auction’ for who will pay the most. They said they feel I was being unfair as they had kids and Sky didn’t. I felt bad and talked it over with Sky. She agreed her and her fiancé can manage with one of the bigger parking spaces which barely fits two cars, the second blocking the first. Well, they weren’t happy. Apparently they all wanted this big parking space because it is in the shade and they can put slides and other contraptions for their kids to play in. I let them know this makes me uncomfortable as I will be back at some point and I do not want anyone to invest anything. They called me selfish and a *****. I got upset and told one of the moms who was on my case about my lip fillers that kids are a choice and that does not make her special (she kept saying no wonder you are single/ no wonder you don’t have kids). She called me a rich spoiled brat. No one except Sky speaks with me anymore. Should I just give them the freaking parking spot they want? AITA?”

