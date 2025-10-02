Her Next-Door Neighbor Keeps Chatting With Her While She’s Busy With 2 Kids, So She Plans To Tell Him To Leave Her Alone

Some people are just naturally chatty.

This woman is constantly being stopped by her next-door neighbor to chat.

But she is overwhelmed with two kids and loads of tasks to do.

So she plans to tell him to leave her alone.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA if I told my next door neighbour to leave me alone I (23F), my partner, and my two children live in a semi- detached house. In the house next to ours, which is attached, lives an older gentleman. We’ve lived here for 4 years currently. And we have always had the same neighbour next door.

This woman just delivered a premature baby.

Our next-door neighbour has always been a chatty man. But we never usually mind it too much. However, over the last year and a half, he’s become insufferable in my opinion. Currently, I’m on maternity leave. My son was born 3 months premature, and for the whole 2 months, he remained in the hospital.

Her neighbor keeps asking her about the baby.

Our next-door neighbour would catch us every time we left our house and ask when he was coming home. I found this quite upsetting as it was constant, and began to brush off conversations with him. But I’m not sure if this is clouding my judgment as I do have NICU trauma. Now, my son’s home, and I also have a 5-year-old. My partner works a lot so he’s not home often.

He would always try to chat with her every time she went out.

Usually, I exit and enter our home about 8 times minimum in total. It’s for school runs, walks with our son, shopping. At least 6 out of 10 times, our neighbour would come outside the minute he sees me. He would knock on his windows to get our attention, it’s become a lot. I’ve got a screaming baby and a hand full of shopping. And I’m asking a 5-year-old 10 times to please walk into the house.

She has had enough.

The situation that’s pushed me over the edge happened today. My 5-year-old daughter vomited in the car today. So I had stripped her to only her top and underwear, and returned home. On arrival, our next door neighbour ran out of his house and began to make his way to my car to say hello to her. I asked him not to as she was sick and in dispose.

She was overwhelmed, and he still tried to chat with her.

He still came over and tried to struck up a conversation with me. All the while, I was trying to sort out my baby, a sick child, and unpack the car. I then had to take the kids to the shop for dinner things for tonight. He again stopped us to ask how she was doing, why she was sick. Yes, he is very neighbourly.

He is making her not want to leave the house.

He has now knocked on my door to check in again with her. He continued to ask if she was actually sick, why, and if she is okay. I’m trying to do nap time and look after said sick child! I’m very overwhelmed as it is and still feel that I’m adjusting to having two children. This makes me never want to leave my house now.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Prioritize your peace over being polite, especially when it comes to annoying neighbors.

